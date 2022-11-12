TIGERS WINS THE FIRST LEG WITH A GREAT SCORE BY OVALLE! They will have a one-goal lead in the second leg. America could not make a difference at home. 🦅 0-1 🐯#LigaMXFemenil https://t.co/NyUYXxXNDN pic.twitter.com/8iTM1XXNE8 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) November 12, 2022

On the 22nd, it was the turn of Katty Martinez with the Americaafter Nicolette Hernandez made a great play down the left wing by cutting Bianca Sierra to get a good diagonal that the attacker sent over the goal. Unfortunately for sawat the time of sweeping, he fell badly with his knee being injured, so he left the field in tears, entering in his place Natalie Villarreal.

REGRETTABLE 😢 Bianca Sierra had to leave the field after a knee injury. The feline player left in the cart of misfortunes crying from the tremendous pain. LIVE: https://t.co/yGO0OpuP8r pic.twitter.com/bfs2iqCRMd – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) November 12, 2022

Just starting the second half, after two minutes The Ovalle Mage surprised by making a great goal from outside the area, after having stolen the ball in midfield from Jocelyn Orejeldriving to before the cream-blue area to surprise the goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez.