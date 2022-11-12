This Friday in the grand final of Ida, of the Opening Tournament 2022 of the Women’s MX League, America did not take advantage of his location in the Aztec stadium falling before tigers for the minimum of Jacqueline Ovalledespite achieving a historical attendance record of 52 thousand 654 fans.
The first approximation of danger came from Stephanie Mayor Y Jana Gutierrez, who could not define before the local goal. By minute 15, the whistling Maria Gonzalez went to check the VAR an entry of Kiana Palacios on the ankle of anika rodriguezhowever, did not want to get the red and left it on yellow.
On the 22nd, it was the turn of Katty Martinez with the Americaafter Nicolette Hernandez made a great play down the left wing by cutting Bianca Sierra to get a good diagonal that the attacker sent over the goal. Unfortunately for sawat the time of sweeping, he fell badly with his knee being injured, so he left the field in tears, entering in his place Natalie Villarreal.
An action similar to the one you let go katykiller came to 32′ with Scarlett Camberoswho also went deep on the left side to get another diagonal that did not take advantage of the net breaker either.
Just starting the second half, after two minutes The Ovalle Mage surprised by making a great goal from outside the area, after having stolen the ball in midfield from Jocelyn Orejeldriving to before the cream-blue area to surprise the goalkeeper Itzel Gonzalez.
The Eagles they did not lower their arms, even the Spanish coach Angel Villacampa made changes to look for the tie, without finding it, despite the constant arrivals at the feline area, without being able to endanger Cecilia Santiago.
The Vuelta will take place next Monday, November 14 at the University Stadiumwhere the Amazon They hope to add a new title, unless the Americanists put a stop to them.
