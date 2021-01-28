Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League launched the slogan “Hand in Hand, We Recover” on the “Round 14” of the Arab Gulf League “The Beginning of the Second Round”, which starts tomorrow “Friday”, with matches between Ajman and Al-Dhafra, even with Al-Wehda, and Al-Jazira with Al-Nasr, provided that it will be completed Saturday with matches in Khorfakkan With Al Ain, Al-Ahly Youth with Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas with Al-Wasl, and Sharjah with Fujairah.

The launch of the slogan “Hand in Hand, We Recover” in the face of Corona comes in support of the country’s efforts to vaccinate the “Covid-19” vaccine, by immunizing society and taking the vaccine, with the need to adhere to social responsibility, maintain public safety and support the great national efforts to protect the health of community members.

Round 14 matches will see the campaign slogan displayed on the big screens and electronic screens surrounding the stadium, as well as an awareness message displayed within the visual effects of the week’s match that brings together Al Jazeera with his guest Al Nasr at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi.