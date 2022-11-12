Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club will witness, tomorrow afternoon, “Sunday”, the final of the Emirates Men’s Handball Cup, between Sharjah and Al Jazeera, which is the second local tournament, after the Super Cup kept by the “King”, who is looking for the sixth title in the tournament, after winning He has played 5 times, the last of which was last season, after he dominated all the championships of the game at the level of men and the age groups, while Al Jazeera is searching for the “absent title” since the 2009-2010 season, and previously won the title in the 2003-2004 and 2004-2005 seasons.

The confrontation between the “king” and “the pride of Abu Dhabi” comes after both of them cut their way to the final without losing in the first and second groups, where the “king” topped the first group with the “full mark”, and met victory in the semi-finals and won and crossed to the final Al-Jazira managed to top the second group, and beat Shabab Al-Ahly in the semi-finals to qualify for the final.

The two teams’ matches in the first round were postponed due to Sharjah’s participation in the Arab Club Championship in Tunisia, and Al Jazeera loaned players to Sharjah, and the Competition Committee had to postpone their matches, even after returning from the tournament.

Interestingly, the two teams meet again at the opening of the Super League, which begins on Tuesday, but their match together was postponed to November 22, with the agreement of the two clubs.

The two teams seem equal in fortunes, especially since they have not lost from the beginning of the tournament so far, but the minute details make the difference for the benefit of one team at the expense of the other, as well as the coaches’ plans and the way to deal with the final, and the confrontation will be between Algerian Sofiane Haani, Sharjah coach, and Tunisian Walid Bin Omar. Island coach.

The Al-Sharqawi team depends on the Tunisian trio, Misbah Al-Sanei, who missed the Emirati-Bahraini Super because of injury, the Egyptian Mahmoud Fayez, and the Algerian Zahim Nayem, along with a group of experienced citizen players, including Ahmed Hilal, Tariq Shaheen, Ahmed Abdullah, Ibrahim Al-Qurs, Dhahi Muhammad, and Saif Al-Ansari, And international goalkeeper Mohamed Ismail and others.

Al Jazeera pays all the cards, led by the Tunisian Jihad bin Al-Habib, and the group of citizen players Abdul Hamid Al-Junaibi, Sultan Muhammad and Muhammad Mubarak, Muhammad Al-Marboui, Saad Tarish, Ahmed Hassan, Ahmed Al-Shain, Saleh Jumaa, Saleh Nassib, Saud Khalifa, and Salem Saleh.