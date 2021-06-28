The mystery of the case of Matt Hancock, the English Minister of Health who had to resign after being filmed kissing his lover Gina Coladangelo, thickens, moreover violating the restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

The case politically hit the government of Boris Johnson, also due to the aspect linked to safety: how is it possible that what happens in the rooms of a ministry becomes public knowledge?

An investigation was therefore opened to ascertain the dynamics of the facts, extremely suspicious also because, as revealed by the predecessor of Matt Hancock, previously there was no camera in his office! Who put it there? And why?

The doubt about a possible malicious intervention of some 007 is supported by Sajid Javid, new secretary of state for health: the camera was actually there, but only until 2017, then it had been removed and therefore it is not clear who spied on the minister-faithless.

“You have to use common sense when it comes to safety. I don’t think there is a strict rule as to whether or not a camera should be present in a minister’s office, ”said Javid.

The extramarital affair, as well as a political earthquake, is also disrupting the private life of the two protagonists, both married.

In Hancock’s case, it now appears to be over after 15 years of marriage to Martha, wife and mother of his children, who after passing Covid-19 certainly did not expect to end up in all the newspapers for this reason.

But for the subjects of His Majesty the most important thing is to understand who is wandering around the rooms of power, recording what happens for certainly not very commendable uses.