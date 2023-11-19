With summariesSpain settled with Georgia on Sunday evening. The Spaniards were too strong 3-1, but saw Gavi drop out with an apparently annoying knee injury. Scotland played a spectacular draw against Norway (3-3) at Hampden Park, David Hancko and Robert Bozenik showed themselves in Slovakia and Romelu Lukaku was on his hips in Belgium.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
19-11-23, 23:53
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Hancko #Bozenik #Slovakia #Lukakus #feat #Belgium #spectacle #Scotland