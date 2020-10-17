VMany people still love them today, the imposing steam locomotives of the 19th century. Its times are long history, but the fascinating technical era of coal-fired railways has not been forgotten, especially since the world of toys and model making keeps it alive. For friends of the railroad and its history, the special exhibition in the Hessian Puppet and Toy Museum in Hanau under the heading “It rattles, steams and puffs … toy trains” is an absolute must.

Private lenders, the toy museum in Nuremberg and the Märklin company made exhibits, accessories and catalogs available. Numerous objects come from the Bing Museum in Freinsheim, which cooperates with the Hanauer Museum. The Bing company was one of the leading German manufacturers of tin toys and model trains until the 1930s. Matching pieces were also found in the inventory of the Doll and Toy Museum, which has a considerable collection of tin toys. The curators Frank Blache and Joachim Wiebel were able to draw on unlimited resources and arrange a fascinating panorama of the history of the railway, from leisurely steam locomotives to the high-speed trains of our day. Models of all gauges from zero to Z are on display, and all well-known manufacturers of steam, clockwork and electrically powered railways are represented.