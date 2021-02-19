Several commemorative events are planned for the anniversary of the Hanau terrorist attack. There are restrictions due to the corona pandemic.

Hanau – February 19th marks the first anniversary of the Terrorist attack in Hanau, one of whom was Gökhan Gültekin, Sedat Gürbüz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtović, Vili Viorel Păun, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Ferhat Unvar and Kaloyan Velkov murdered for racist motives*. On the occasion of the anniversary, a central commemorative event is planned in the city, including with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. There are also several smaller commemorative events and campaigns from culture, religious communities, educational institutions, sport and companies from Hanau.

In a joint message, District Administrator Thorsten Stolz, the First District Councilor Susanne Simmler and the District Councilor Winfried Ottmann together with the Lord Mayor of Hanau, Claus Kaminsky, on the occasion of the anniversary of Attack the responsibility of politics and society. “February 19th will forever be associated with the act of horror for us and in the region. One year after the crime, we will remember the victims together. You are and will never be forgotten, ”it says. It is important to be vigilant and to face all forms of violence and inhumanity from the very beginning. At the same time, the anniversary is a day of hope, as the “overwhelming majority of people in Germany” distance themselves from hatred and agitation.

Attack in Hanau: Politics reminds of responsibility on the anniversary

The Lord Mayor of Hanau commented in a separate communication on the restrictions on commemoration on the day of Attack due to the corona pandemic. “The strict ones corona-Conditions prevent some things that would have been conceivable and desirable, ”says Kaminsky. The rallies that take place are also bound to the Corona requirements and each event has been checked in detail for conformity. However, according to Kaminsky, it is important to express the “displeasure about a lack of prospects and anger about ongoing corona requirements” elsewhere and to respect the commemoration. At the same time, however, there is also criticism of the educational work done so far. Among other things, this will formulated by the February 19 initiative*.

Attack in Hanau: Far-reaching restrictions to commemorate

The central Memorial event for the attack in Hanau* is to take place in the early evening in the Congress Park Hanau and will be broadcast live and on television. At the same time, the entire day of op-online.de* accompanied in the ticker. But there should be closures in the morning. The following closures and failures are to be expected in detail.

From 8 a.m.: Schlossplatz, Im Schlosshof and Heinrich-Bott-Straße are closed

From 12 noon: Closure of the Schlossplatz and Karl-Rehbein-Schule stops, diversion of bus line 7 to the end of operation via Nordstraße and Eugen-Kaiser-Straße

From 1 p.m. to approx. 3 p.m.: Demonstration parade from the market square via Krämerstraße, Heumarkt, Römerstraße, Nürnberger Straße and Rosenstraße back to the Brothers Grimm Monument

From 3 p.m. to approx. 5 p.m.: Demonstration parade from the market square (opening rally until 3.30 p.m.), Römerstraße, Kanaltorplatz, Am Steinheimer Tor, Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage, Kurt-Blaum-Platz, Nürnberger Straße back to the market square

From 5 p.m. to approx. 7:10 p.m.: vigil at Heumarkt

Because of the demonstrations, it can take place all over the urban area of Hanau traffic restrictions occur. Bus routes also have to be rerouted. Lines 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 12 are affected. (Marcel Richters) *op-online.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

