The statement by the Hessian Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) to the Hanau investigative committee in the state parliament, according to which the police could not have prevented the racist murders on February 19, 2020 and “did a good job overall”, caused mostly critical reactions from the political parties catered for. Even before the statement by the interior minister, the relatives of the victims had demanded that he take responsibility for the mistakes made by the authorities, which is tantamount to a demand for his resignation. The minister did not explain this, but at the same time admitted that as interior minister he could not shed political responsibility.

However, the Social Democrats have a different idea of ​​political responsibility. “Admittedly, we did not have high expectations of the hearing of the still incumbent Minister of the Interior. Because we were certain that even now, shortly before the end of his political career, Minister Beuth would not lose the self-righteousness with which he has always dismissed his own mistakes and the mistakes of the security authorities since February 19, 2020,” she complained MP Heike Hofmann. Beuth had one last chance to show himself as a politician who was aware of his responsibility. He let this opportunity go to waste.

lost trust

The “ignorant treatment of the relatives and survivors” demand an apology from the state government. Beuth missed this opportunity, said Left MP Saadet Sönmez. He also ignored the social implications of the Hanau attack. “Protecting the police from criticism is obviously more important to him than dealing appropriately with victim protection,” she accused the Interior Minister.

For the Liberals, the work of the committee of inquiry has exposed shortcomings. In this context, Jörg-Uwe Hahn mentioned the emergency call whose overflow forwarding had not worked. A functioning emergency call is essential for internal security. Hahn also called for better cooperation between health and weapons authorities. The perpetrator was considered mentally ill.

Even the green coalition partner criticized Beuth’s statements. “The relatives would have expected open and sensitive communication from the Minister of the Interior,” said Vanessa Gronemann. From their point of view, the mistakes could have been named more clearly and acknowledged publicly. “Unfortunately, there was no apology requested by the relatives,” Gronemann complained and added: “Today’s final meeting therefore did not contribute sufficiently to restoring lost trust.”







For the AfD, according to Dirk Galw, the meeting brought “hardly any new insights”. Beuth took political responsibility for the faulty overflow of the emergency call. According to Galw, official responsibility lies with former state police chief Roland Ullmann.

For the CDU, Beuth’s statement has clearly shown that the police have done their job well and that the course has been set for improvements. “But it also remains clear that none of this would have had any influence on the course of the crime. Due to the speed with which the cruel act was carried out, it would not have been possible for the police to intervene in time,” said Jörg Michal Müller, chairman of the CDU in the committee, with conviction.