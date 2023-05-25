Hanasaari | A new location was proposed for the event arena, Helsinki is booming

Renowned real estate developers are proposing a large event arena between the power plant and the beach.

Helsinki the city’s director of land use Rikhard Manninen is not new to flagging up the idea that a large arena for sports and cultural events could be built behind the Hanasaari power plant.

According to Manninen, the city will most likely organize an idea or design competition for the future of the power area. There are no decisions yet about this competition, let alone its regional boundaries.

“But no competition can be organized until comprehensive soil surveys and financial reports have been made,” says Manninen.

At this stage, Manninen does not comment on the arena project in any way.

City gave earlier in May gloves for the hall project arranged between Suvilahti’s gas bells. Now the same famous background group is proposing the largest giant arena in the Nordics, 17,000 customers, next to the Hanasaari power plant on the seashore.

See also Russia announced an increase in the number of people wishing to serve in the army In the latest plan, the giant arena will be built as part of the Hanasaari power plant. The size category of the arena has remained the same at around 17,000 customers.

HS told earlier on Thursday about the new Hanasaari idea, which is being developed by a famous group – among others, a founding member of the construction company SRV Ilpo Kokkilaformer vice president of SRV Timo Nieminen and ice hockey coach Olli Jokinen.

Timo Nieminen, CEO of the Suvilahti arena company, told HS that based on a market survey, there is a need for a new arena in Helsinki.

“Large event organizers require arenas of a certain size in order for their business to be reasonable and profitable,” Nieminen comments.

