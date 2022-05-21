Since time immemorial, the city of Kyoto in Japan has been famous for its hanami (commonly known as cherry blossom viewing) and every year, between April and May, the trees of the ancient city blossom, attracting tourists from all over the world to witness what is traditionally considered an iconic herald of spring.

However due to climate change, spring is always coming earlier these days, and according to a new study published in the journal IOP Environmental Research Letterscherry blossoms in Kyoto are blooming 11 days earlier than they would without the effects of man-made climate change, plus the chances of having a hanami date super early are 15 times greater than they would be in situations. normal.

“Not only have human-induced climate change and urban warming already impacted cherry blossom dates in Kyoto but … extremely early bloom dates, such as 2021, now … should occur at least once a century. . “

he has declared Nikos Christidis, lead author of the article And climate scientist at the Met Office from the United Kingdom,

Last year the cherry blossoms bloomed on a record date of March 26, the first in more than 1,000 years of Hanami, and this year the trees reached the full bloom as early as April 1st.

The importance of Hanami for Japan

Although the Hanami tradition dates back to more than 1,200 years agothere is actually one solid science behind the idea of ​​flowers that signal spring.

Cherry blossoms don’t bloom unless the temperature has been warm enough to activate them for several days in a rowIt’s a clever way to get around those random heatwave days you sometimes see in January that might otherwise leave a tree trying to sprout in the snow.

Usually, that temperature is reached in Kyoto starting in March, when the city reaches around 9-10 ° C – but without human influence, Christidis told New Scientist, it would be closer to 5-6 ° C.

“This information has been found in all kinds of sources such as the emperor’s records”, “The cherry blossom bloom in Kyoto has been an important event in Japan since ancient times.”

Christidis told New Scientist.

Climate change has shifted the Hanami debut by about six days, research shows, but it’s not the only man-made problem that is shifting the timing of flowering. As cities industrialize and grow, they become warmer: it is the result of man-made things like streets that don’t absorb sunlight effectively like, for example, grass, as well as anything that it wastes energy from things like refrigerators and AC units.

In the case of Kyoto, those warmer temperatures are displacing the Hanami phenomenon with others five days earlier than they would do outside the citywhich the team confirmed by comparing temperatures recorded from a weather station in central Kyoto and a station in rural Kameoka location.

If greenhouse gas emissions continue as they are, the team found, then those 11 days in total – six from climate change and five from urbanization – will further increase by nearly another week, shifting Hanami to dates like half. of March.

“Events are expected [di fioritura precoce] they will occur every few years by 2100, when they would no longer be considered extreme “

observed Christidis.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!