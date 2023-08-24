













Toilet Bound, After-school Hanako-kun is a mini series that will be broadcast for four weeks. Each of the chapters will last ten minutes.

Crunchyroll will be in charge of its distribution and will deliver the small chapters starting on October 10, 2023. The new series was announced as a reboot of the original that launched in 2020.

The official description of the spin off story is as follows:

“It tells the story of The ghostly Hanako-kun and his deadly assistant, Nene Yashiro, both usually have their hands full solving various supernatural incidents at Kamome Academy, but how do they spend their time when they get a break from it all? Come see the characters of Hanako-kun, in the bath, when they play or get sick, [son tantas las aventuras que incluso podrían] switch genders and uncover world-shaking secrets, [todo esto] during your relaxed hours after school!”

Source: Square Enix

The anime’s production team is as follows:

Directed by: Masaomi Andou (Rumble Garandoll, Scum’s Wish).

(Rumble Garandoll, Scum’s Wish). Character design: Mayuka Itō (Hakumei to Mikochi ).

Series Composer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi (A Couple of Cuckoos).

Animation production: Lerche (Persona 4: The Animation, Humanity Has Declined, Fate Prototype).

Where can I watch Hanako-kun anime?

The twelve chapters of the first season of the anime They are available on Crunchyroll.

Currently, the manga work consists of 20 volumes that collect its chapters.

