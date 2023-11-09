













But it is not the only thing that public but also that the spin-off or derivative of the series will return with new episodes. In this case we refer to After-School Hanako-kunwhich is a fall 2023 release.

So that Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will be back sometime in the near future with a second season. In the end, the first one was insufficient to tell everything that Aida has done so far.

The manga is currently at 20 volumes and still going. There is a lot of material that can be used but it is a mystery how many bows could be used. There is still much to know about this long-awaited return.

Fountain: Lerche.

Especially whether or not Lerche, the studio responsible for the first season, will return for the second season. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. Likewise, its release date or window is a mystery.

But regarding the spin-off, After-SchoolYes, there are a few details. To begin with, what would be its second season will come out in the fall of 2024 and will include four episodes. Maybe the continuation of the main series will come out later… or even sooner.

In December 2022, information emerged that Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun would come back with a reboot of sorts. Many thought the entire story would be retold from the beginning.

But now it is clear that in reality this is not the case, but that a second season has been contemplated since then.

Fountain: Lerche.

It is very likely that this project and the other will again be exclusive to Crunchyroll, which inherited the rights from Funimation.

Apart from Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

