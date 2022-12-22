Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will have a new anime. In fact, a very interesting teaser image and video announcement was published. The project will launch in 2023.

In the ad we can hear Megumi Ogata and Akari Kitowho voiced Hanako and Nene in the anime of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. In addition, we can see sequences of images full of color that give us a glimpse of the moments that will be animated.

The first season of Hanako-kun it was helmed by Lerche and directed by Masaomi Ando. It premiered in 2020 and It had 12 episodes. However, there was criticism that parts of the original material were removed.

in 2020 Hanako-kun announced a musical

However, there are no more details about it yet. only that the anime installment will arrive in 2023.

What is it about Hanako-kun?

Kamome Academy, like all high schools in Japan, has the legend of the Seven Mysteries. One of these is the presence of a ghost that scares the girls in the toilet, however, it is also capable of fulfilling a wish if it is evoked.

Nene Yashiro is a girl with youthful romantic yearnings, which is why she seeks the help of the spectrum. Howeveryou will be surprised when you find out the identity of Hanako-san, the spirit he invokes.

The remaining mysteries are:

Three Guardians of the Clock (三人の時計守?)

Misaki Stairs (ミサキ階段?)

Hell of Mirrors (カガミジゴク?)

Shijima Mei from the Art room (シジマメイ?)

The 4pm Library (十六時の書庫?)

The shinigami (第六)?)

It is a manga written and illustrated by AidaIro. It has been published monthly since 2015 by Square Enix’s Gekkan GFantasy. So far it has 18 volumes.

