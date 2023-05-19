dramatic create announced the release date for the version Nintendo Switch of the otome visual novel Hana Awase New Moon. The title will be available worldwide starting from from October 26th digitally via Nintendo eShopand will include support for English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Unlike its PC counterpart, this new version of the game will include all four original chapters more of the precious news including a short unpublished story and some Improvements to the Hanafuda combat system to make it easier and more intuitive.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the release Nintendo Switch Of Hana Awase New Moonwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: dramatic create Street Gematsu