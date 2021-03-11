Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah) – Saif Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, confirmed to the «Union» that the Emirate of Sharjah is full of many advantages at various levels and fields, including what is related to the world of the environment and natural reserves that take into account environmental sustainability, from Through its various vital centers and nature reserves that have been established and established, and up to today, 15 reserves have reached, which constitutes 15% of the emirate’s area, which is the globally required area, and thus deserves to be a global environmental capital.

Protected in Sharjah

She said: “In the balance of the Environment and Nature Reserves Authority there are 15 natural reserves distributed over the various regions and cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, which came within the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, which focuses on protecting and preserving the environment and preserving diversity. Bio-environmental sustainability. “

Hana Al Suwaidi added, “The tasks, works, initiatives and programs that the authority is working on vary to cover various aspects and dimensions related to the environment, environmental awareness and sustainability, and are reflected through numerous environmental projects that are implemented and completed after preparing comprehensive studies and accurate readings of various details.”