‘The great thing about Han was that he knew everything about television until decades ago. He was a bit of the television conscience of the Netherlands.” That is what Jan Slagter, director of Omroep Max, said in the talk show on Tuesday evening On 1 about television maker Han Peekel, who passed away earlier that evening at the age of 75.

Peekel started his career as a singer of Dutch chansons, but became known to the general public through the TV program To be continued, a comics program in which children could imitate their favorite cartoon character. The first episode was broadcast in October 1983, after which Peekel presented the program for almost seventeen years.

In 1977, the television maker received an Edison for the program Who wants to sing in the Netherlands. Since 2009 he presented the program for Omroep Max TV Monumentin which each episode focuses on a different well-known Dutch person.

The television maker was not entirely undisputed. In the 1990s, Peekel was sentenced to community service for committing tax fraud. In 2012, when Peekel received a ribbon from the mayor of Hilversum for his “great services to the heritage of broadcasters”, other ribbon bearers reacted with anger.

Peekel was born in Rotterdam in 1947 and, in addition to being a TV maker, was also a radio presenter, TV producer and he wrote books and made music.

He died suddenly of a heart attack while on holiday in Bali, according to his daughter.

