The favorite among the eleven children of the late King Hussein of Jordan only reigns in the hearts of his followers, who in recent weeks have filled social networks with the hashtag ‘Prince of Hearts’. This has been the popular response to the open crisis in the Royal House after security forces accused Prince Hamza bin Hussein of participating in a plot to destabilize the country with foreign support. After denouncing in two videos that he was under house arrest and denying his participation in any plot, the 41-year-old former heir to the throne signed a statement in which he declared that “I place myself in the hands of the king, I will always remain faithful to the Constitution of the beloved kingdom and I will support the king and the crown prince.

Later he made a joint appearance with his stepbrother, King Abdala, and other members of the royal family to offer an image of unity and end the crisis. The monarch himself described the situation as «The most painful moment for me, because the discord was inside our house». An unprecedented palace intrigue in the history of a kingdom that is key to stability in the region, especially for the security of Israel, as seen with the barrage of messages of support received by Abdala as soon as the news broke.

Officially calm returns to the palace, but what happened has broken the usual secrecy that shields the Jordanian Royal House. Hamza is the son of Noor, Hussein’s fourth and last wife, of American origin. Abdala is the son of Muna Al Hussein, second wife, of British origin. Commentators from the Arab world did not overlook this duel between two brothers with roots in the United States and the United Kingdom. Hamza, whom the king called “the delight of my eyes”, was only 15 years old when a cancer took his father and for that reason Abdala, eldest son, sovereign was appointed and he was kept the position of heir. That was his position between 1999 and 2004, when Abdala broke his father’s will and decided to replace him with his own son as his successor. Since then, Hamza has held no official position and has always remained in a discreet background from which it came out last week when it was designated as part of a plot which ended with his house arrest and the arrest of 19 others, including a former adviser to the king.

“The rivalry was there forever, but it had never been exposed in such a public way in such an obvious way. We knew about the tension between stepbrothers and now it has been confirmed. Hamza never accepted his defeat and maintains the aspirations of being king of Jordan one day »says Washington-based Jordanian journalist Taghreed Risheq. The father of five daughters and one son, the result of his two marriages, Hamza studied in the United Kingdom and received training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he was one of the outstanding students. As a military man, he served in the ranks of his country’s Army in a joint unit with the United Arab Emirates on a peacekeeping mission in the former Yugoslavia and later went to Harvard University to finish his studies.

With a Bedouin accent



Back in Jordan, the former heir made a direct connection with the country’s tribal leaders, who always saw him as the spitting image of King Hussein, whose shadow is still very long. «The former king prepared him to reign and that is why he speaks perfect Arabic with a Bedouin accent, the same as his father, and his body language is similar too. Although Abdala was the eldest, Hamza was called to reign“Says Risheq. “Over the years he has been raising his profile and has won the support of society for his open criticism of the authorities, always trying to show himself as a better alternative,” says Isam Uraiqat, responsible for the satirical publication Al-Hudood, for whom “the option of a coup may have been in their plans, but with this move the government has managed to temporarily nullify the threat and cut off their aspirations.”

This first round of the fight between stepbrothers is for Abdala, but Hamza’s image has been strengthened and his message against corruption and misgovernment has penetrated a particularly hard time in the country due to the crisis generated by the pandemic. “Many people who are disappointed and frustrated by the bad economic situation think that Hamza could better lead the country. They see him as a new Hussein and although in his time there were also internal criticisms, the discontent has never been as great as it is now, “says Risheq. ‘The delight’ of Hussein’s eyes, he is now also the ‘Prince of hearts’ on Jordan’s social media.