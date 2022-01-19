Hamsters infected with corona were discovered in a pet store in Hong Kong after the owner received complaints. The animals were imported from the Netherlands.











Authorities say the pets, apparently carrying the delta variant, arrived in Hong Kong on December 22 and January 7. It concerned two loads from the same Dutch company. In the Chinese metropolis, about 2000 hamsters now have to be returned so that they can be culled.

After months of delta case

The ball started rolling this week when the boss of rodent shop Little Boss tested positive for corona. A customer, and probably her husband, are also infected.

Since China has a zero-tolerance policy, in-store of 78 hamsters and rabbits were sampled. “Eleven results came back positive, the other negative,” said a spokesman for Agriculture, Fisheries and Nature Conservation. The animals turned out to be infected with the delta variant of Covid-19.

According to the ministry, hamsters can easily give each other the corona virus. To contain a delta outbreak, Hong Kong wants to cull all hamsters purchased after December 21. It would be about 2000 animals. Shops and keepers of hamsters have now been asked to put their animals to sleep. As a precaution, other small rodents in pet stores should also be killed, including guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas. There is also a ban on the import of small pets.

Don’t kiss hamster

Agriculture director Leung Siu-fai called it “impossible to quarantine and observe all hamsters.” Several owners have handed in their pet to the government for culling as a precaution. The advice in Hong Kong is also to leave pets outside on a leash only. It is also strongly advised not to hug or kiss your hamster.

The metropolis had no infections with the delta variant for months, and now wants to get rid of it as soon as possible. “For public health reasons, it is safest to hand in your recently purchased hamster to the authorities,” a spokesperson said. “European countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark did the same with mass culling after large-scale corona outbreaks among minks in 2020.” See also Poorest elderly do not participate in Rutte IV investment plans

