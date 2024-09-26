The Hamster Kombat cryptocurrency began trading on the exchange on September 26 and lost about a third of its initial value in the first 45 minutes, reaching $0.0083 per coin. The distribution of tokens of the game, in which a hamster becomes the head of a crypto exchange, became the largest in the history of the industry, but did not satisfy many users, who began to complain on social networks.

How to earn tokens in Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat was released in late March and quickly became popular. Within 11 days, the total number of its players reached one million, and by July the figure exceeded 90 million, while at that time about 31 million people played it daily.

33.8% HMSTR token lost its value at the start of trading

Hamster Kombat is available in the Telegram messenger via the bot of the same name. You don’t need to download anything additionally to play, the entire process takes place in Telegram. At first, the main way to get virtual money is by clicking (or tapping, in slang) the screen.

At first, one click brings one coin, but the longer the game, the more this indicator will grow. However, this is not the only way to earn money in the game. Coins can be obtained by completing certain tasks. For example, this currency is given for subscribing to the game’s Telegram channel and its account in X, for watching videos on the Hamster Kombat YouTube channel, and so on. Bonuses are also provided for friends who join the game via the user’s link.

Photo: Vahid Salemi / AP

Hamster Kombat Popularity

Mash named 33-year-old IT businessman from St. Petersburg Eduard Gurinovich as the owner of the game. According to the publication, the corresponding trademark was registered with Rospatent by one of the founders of the CarPrice and CarMoney services, who in 2019 was included in the list of the richest people in the category under 30 according to Forbes.

Entrepreneur and Telegram founder Pavel Durov, in turn, called Hamster Kombat a phenomenon, noting that four to five million new users join the game every day, making it the fastest-growing digital service in the world.

Such phenomenal interest in the game led, in particular, to an increase in sales of some products related to the “hamster”. Moreover, this affected not only thematic merch (T-shirts and baseball caps), but also, for example, percussion massagers, the demand for which on marketplaces almost tripled. It was noted that in the product card, sellers indicate that the massager can be used for “quickly pumping up Hamster Kombat”, although they were originally intended to relieve muscle tension, for example, after physical exertion.

Photo: Mehaniq / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Hamster tappers find out their approximate earnings

On the night of September 22, the creators of Hamster Kombat distributed coins based on the activity of each player. The question of how much the hamster tappers earned during their participation in the game before the listing remained debatable. According to official data, a total of 300 million participants are registered in Hamster Kombat, of which 131 million are real were admitted to the listing, and 2.3 million people were banned for cheating.

Against the background of data that the cost of one HMSTR coin on crypto exchanges will be approximately $0.01, or 0.93 rubles, and their own information about the number of coins held by players, journalists countedthat the average income of most participants at the start of trading is in the range of 3000-3500 tokens, or 30-35 dollars. At the same time, it is rightly noted that such figures are purely theoretical until the real value of the cryptocurrency is determined before the start of trading. As a result, the currency immediately began to lose value.

What will be the price of HMSTR after the start of trading

As experts note, on the day of listing the price of the token usually fallsas users try to sell it to get real money for the coins. That is why the price of the cryptocurrency at the beginning of trading can differ greatly from the one indicated on the premarket today. So far, its most likely level of analytics they think range from $0.002 to $0.01 per coin.

Trading will start at much lower prices, including because many will rush to sell their coins, hoping to get at least a couple of dozen dollars while the asset rate is still more or less stable. In the future, there are no guarantees that the rate will grow Victor Pershikovcryptanalyst

In connection with the possible dynamics of the token value, it is noted that so far from the Hamster Kombat materials it follows that HMSTR will be used as an in-game currency intended for the purchase of in-game items, improvements and services, as well as for exclusive access (to limited-time events, squad missions, PvP battles and real-time events). Based on this information, it turns out that the asset will be useful primarily to active users of the “hamster” ecosystem.

By the way, the official Hamster Kombat channel on Telegram states that following the results of the first season, players will be issued 88.75 percent of the coins, and the remaining 11.25 percent will be returned 10 months after the listing. This can be considered a de facto invitation for players to participate in the second season, essentially emphasizing that the main asset of cryptocurrency developers is users.