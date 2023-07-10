The coach wanted his ex-mate at the time of Lazio between the posts. All odds Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa

The first qualifying round for the next Champions League begins. We are in July, but we are already on the field. Luciano Zauri’s Hamrun Spartans face Maccabi Haifa: the first leg is played in Malta, kick-off on Tuesday at 20.00. The return is scheduled for Tuesday 18 July in Israel.

Prediction: Goal — An Italian on the bench and another in goal: a few days ago Federico Marchetti signed, who at the age of 40 is leaving Malta. He has never played in the Champions League and now he could do it in the first qualifying round. The team won their first friendly 2-0 against Maltese side Birkirkara. Maccabi is more advanced in preparation, already played five friendlies: three defeats and two successes. The Goal sign can be a good chance: 2.00 according to Betfair, 1.92 for Starcasinò Bet and 1.85 on Snai. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia dominates in Portimao, Marquez knocks down Oliveira

The odds of Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa — According to the main betting sites, Maccabi is the favourite: the 2 mark is worth 1.42 for Sportbet, 1.40 according to LeoVegas, 1.31 on Betway. The eventual success of Hamrun Spartans is quoted as much as 9.00 by bet365, 8.05 by Goldbet and 7.35 by Novibet. While the X is offered 5.10 on Sportbet, 4.72 for Netbet and Daznbet. Three of the Israeli team’s five friendlies ended up with over 2.5: a hypothesis valued at 1.67 by Betfair, 1.60 according to Starcasinò Bet and bet365. That it is Maccabi who unlock the result is quoted 1.25 by Betfair, 1.22 by bet365 and Snai.

Analyzing the combined marks market, the 2 + Goal is proposed 3.10 by bookmakers. While the Israeli club ahead in the 45th minute and winning in the final is proposed 2.00 by LeoVegas, 1.84 by Sportbet and Betway.

Hamrun Spartans – Maccabi Haifa stats and background — See also This is how Twitter reacted to Cruz Azul's 2-0 defeat against Atlas There are no official precedents between the two teams. Hamrun won the Maltese championship finishing at +19 on the second, remaining practically unbeaten in the Premier League since 27 November 2022. Even fifteen useful results in a row collected. Maccabi also triumphed in the league by winning the playoff group – seven lengths ahead of rivals Hapoel Beer Sheva.

