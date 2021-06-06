Kheira Hamraoui has lost last minute against Madrid CFF. The French midfielder has a sore right ankle and will not force for the league match at Johan Cruyff, as reported by Barça through a message on their social networks.

In this way, Hamraoui will join other casualties at Barça such as Graham Hansen, Andrea Falcón and Lieke Martens, all of them being important casualties for Lluís Cortés. Despite this, the Catalan coach has a very large and high-quality squad and has managed to cover his absences with other high-level players.

Barcelona no longer have the possibility of making the perfect league, after losing the postponed duel last Tuesday against Atlético (4-1). However, the Catalans have other challenges to host Madrid CFF. On the one hand, they can break the points record in a season and, on the other, they can help Jenni Hermoso to continue fighting for the top scorer.