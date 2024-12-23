Hammer toe appears when the length of a toe, usually the second, causes it to bend or curve into a Z shape. It sometimes causes pain and encourages the appearance of calluses and even sores on the top of the toe. . It can only be corrected through surgery.

Causes of hammer toe

Excessive length of the metatartasians and others

Hammertoe is usually caused by:

– Excessive length of the metatarsal bones.

– Bad foot posture.

– Rheumatoid arthritis.

– Wearing low and narrow toe shoes for years.

Symptoms of hammer toe

Curved finger or fingers

The symptoms of hammer toe are: toe curved in a fixed position in a Z shape; possible pain; calluses caused by rubbing or friction and/or sores.

Diagnosis of hammer toe

Examination of the foot and foot joints

Diagnosis includes examining the foot and foot joints to check for arthritis.

Hammer toe treatment and medication

Loose footwear, toe pads and orthotics

Treatment of hammertoe consists of healing ulcers and skin irritations; Go to the podiatrist for the treatment of calluses and calluses caused by friction and wear comfortable shoes with toe caps that do not cause rubbing or friction on the fingers. Additionally, toe pads sold in pharmacies can be placed to protect the affected toes from rubbing or pressure from shoes.

To relieve pain, in cases where there is metatarsalgia, orthopedic measures or orthoses that are placed in the shoe can be used.

Hammertoe Prevention

Wear appropriate footwear

To prevent hammer toe, wear comfortable shoes with a loose toe box to avoid irritation of the toes.