Meet a shark on the stand-up paddle board? For many, this is a horror idea. A woman from the USA remained pretty calm.

Florida – A stand-up paddle race briefly became an ordeal for Malea Tribble. Because in the middle of the Atlantic, a hammerhead suddenly circled around them. The athlete was not deterred by this – after all, it was about a good cause and people with cystic fibrosis. The race was initiated by the organization “Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis”.

Hammerhead pursues paddler in the water

From the Bahamas to Florida across the Atlantic, Tribble competed in the Stand Up Paddle race on June 25 alongside Gabe Barajas. In the middle of the Gulf Stream, they were suddenly joined by a five-foot hammerhead shark, he told the US newspaper The Hill. A Video, which Tribble’s man made from a support boat, shows the moments in detail. The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis organization shared it Instagram. Tribble can be seen on her board. She paddles and paddles when suddenly the fin of a shark can be seen behind her in the water.

“He was definitely behind her and by the looks of it his head must have been under her board,” Barajas told the paper. Across from Zenger News also told Tribble herself how she felt in those moments.

She saw how her husband made a face in the accompanying boat. He waved his wife over. “I think the adrenaline and instinct took over and I was focused on following the directions and not falling off,” the 38-year-old said of the hammerhead encounter.

In the middle of the Atlantic: Hammerhead shark circles around paddler

I paddled to the side of the boat and the shark swam under the boat and looked straight at me.

Despite the extraordinary situation, there was never a moment when she felt uncomfortable, she explained. There was even eye contact with the predator on the escort boat. Tribble says, “I paddled to the side of the boat and the shark swam under the boat and looked straight at me.” After a hiatus due to the shark alert, they resumed the charity race. From the Bahamas to Florida, it took Tribble and Barajas a total of 16 hours on the stand-up paddle board.

According to experts, hammerhead sharks are not dangerous to humans. But many would love to do without an encounter – especially on vacation. However, the red flag was recently raised in front of a Spanish holiday island due to a shark alarm. (mbr)