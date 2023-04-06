After the installation in Rome, Sony has created a new PS5 commercial with UrbanVision, this time in Milan, which involves a Thor hammer directly from the God of War Ragnarok video game. The colossal hammer is located in Corso Venezia, and is 3.50 meters high, 2.60 meters long and 90 centimeters deep. Mjölnir, this is the name of the weapon, will dominate the Milanese street until next April 15th. Made of dense polystyrene, the famous weapon has been decorated with reliefs and extra details added manually and, later, strengthened with a protective layer of 3mm polyurethane, in order to give it greater solidity. Other weapons from the game have appeared in installations across Europe and the UK, such as the Leviathan Ax spotted in London, and the Windbreaker in Białce Tatrzańskiej, Poland. The installation is part of the marketing campaign dedicated to the relaunch of PlayStation 5 all over the world, thanks to more hardware availability following the full recovery of the production chains.