The federal and state governments react to criticism: According to information from the German Press Agency, Chancellor Merkel and the heads of government will meet again at noon.

Berlin – An important announcement this Wednesday morning: After the massive criticism of the Easter resolutions of the Bund-Länder-Round at the beginning of the week, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to consult with the Prime Ministers of the Länder again at short notice. The German press agency found out. At 11 a.m. there will be a call between the Chancellor and the heads of government. It will be about dealing with the ongoing criticism. The main reason for displeasure was that after the hours of corona consultations on Tuesday night, the implementation of central resolutions was still open.

From country circles it was said that the new deliberations might involve the template planned by the Federal Ministry of the Interior to implement the resolutions of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Chancellor from early Tuesday morning.

Due to the announcement, the government statement by Markus Söder (CSU) in the Bavarian state parliament has already been postponed by a few hours. According to the dpa, the government survey with the Chancellor planned for 1 p.m. in the Bundestag should take place as planned.

Merkel advises the Prime Minister: Armin Laschet wants to talk “critically” about the Corona summit

According to AFP, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) has now confirmed the meeting. He was speaking in the Düsseldorf state parliament when the breaking news arrived. “I think that we are talking very critically there about what happened two days ago,” said Laschet at the meeting from 11 o’clock.

In the state parliament he called for a new style of government after the massive criticism of the Easter and lockdown resolutions. The Prime Minister’s Conference disappointed the people. “We can’t go on like this,” said

the CDU chief with a view to the hour-long meeting.

Corona summit: Seehofer criticizes resolutions at Easter

Because the displeasure on Tuesday was enormous. Many questions about the Easter lockdown were still unanswered. The request to hold Easter services virtually also met with incomprehension in the Union and surprised the churches. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) cannot understand this request from the federal and state governments. Compared to the Bild newspaper he criticizes the decision on the Easter services. “I was astonished that of all parties that have the C in their name suggest that the churches refrain from worship services, especially at Easter,” said Seehofer. He made it clear that it was not a ban. “I would like to expressly point out that this is a request,” Seehofer continues. “My house did not make this suggestion either, although we are responsible for the religions. Instead, very early on in the pandemic, the Ministry of the Interior worked out hygiene concepts together with the churches, which have worked flawlessly to this day. “

Angela Merkel under pressure: resentment also in the Union parliamentary group

The Thuringian Bundestag member Albert Weiler (CDU) wrote in an open letter to the Chancellor of “political failure” and calls the summit resolutions a “declaration of surrender”. According to AFP, Merkel had advertised the decision on an Easter lockdown in the CDU / CSU parliamentary group on Tuesday. But Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus had already pointed out before the beginning of the meeting that the public pressure on politics was currently “enormous”.

And the opposition also followed up with sharp criticism on Tuesday. FDP leader Christian Lindner called the decision paper a “shocking document of lack of plan”. The leader of the Green Group, Katrin Göring Eckardt, complained that the federal government had “led the country into a dead end” after a year with the pandemic. The AfD MP Alexander Gauland also called on the government to think about “whether it can do something new and better”. The parliamentary group leader of the Left, Dietmar Bartsch, described the lockdown extension until April 18 as “Because-it-the-federal-government-messed-up-lockdown”. (dpa / AFP / cibo)