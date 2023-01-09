A week ago, more or less now, the NFL world and beyond were trembling for the life of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defender who collapsed on the field during the last Monday Night of the season between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. When it became known that the player’s heart had stopped and that only the prompt intervention of rescuers had saved him thanks to cardiac massage, he seriously feared for his life. It was three days before news broke that the 24-year-old was out of danger. Today another ray of sunshine: Hamlin was discharged from Cincy hospital and returned home.