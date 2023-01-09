The Bills player left the Cincinnati clinic where he was treated on Monday after his heart stopped during the Bengals game
A week ago, more or less now, the NFL world and beyond were trembling for the life of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defender who collapsed on the field during the last Monday Night of the season between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. When it became known that the player’s heart had stopped and that only the prompt intervention of rescuers had saved him thanks to cardiac massage, he seriously feared for his life. It was three days before news broke that the 24-year-old was out of danger. Today another ray of sunshine: Hamlin was discharged from Cincy hospital and returned home.
In the locker room
—
Doctors treating him said Hamlin was released from Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and airlifted to Buffalo in good condition. Damar will continue to be followed by doctors from a city hospital. Yesterday after the home victory over New England, he was the one who made the traditional post gesture of the NFL teams via video link, or rather “break” the grouping, the small group that the players form before raising a post-victory celebratory cry. “During Hines’ touchdown – the doctors said – he set off all the alarms in his room because he started jumping up and down on the bed, he gave us a damn…”.
