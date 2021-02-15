Pere Aragonès spoke on Sunday night of a ‘broad front’ government in favor of the right of self-determination and amnesty, a concept that dazzles Arnaldo Otegi and is inspired by some progressive coalitions in Latin America. He did it with an almost presidential demeanor, with a message in English that felt like a jug of ice water in the PSOE because it meant reopening the rhetoric of processism. The absolute majority of the ‘indepes’ point out the possibility of a coalition between ERC and Junts of clear continuity, but with Aragonès at the helm, which changes the leadership. It is not an anecdote that Esquerra is the one who starts the concert. The experience of recent years advises a certain prudence in taking the formula for granted because the volatility of Catalan politics is very high. And the commons do not want to participate with the formation of Carles Puigdemont in any experiment. Attention to the data because this logic of exclusion encourages an idea, that the legislature may be different and that the change of cycle, with all its contradictions, has only just begun.

With the hours the spirits have calmed down. Laura Borràs, from Junts, stressed yesterday that the independence movement has the absolute majority of the votes and has seized on the figure as if it were a magic talisman to pressure ERC to repeat a coalition that would need the support of the CUP, which, as stated you know, it’s unpredictable.

Everything is caught with baskets. It is true that within the two blocs, ERC has narrowly won the battle against Junts in secessionism and the PSC has substituted the role of Ciudadanos among non-nationalists. In other words, the actors who are committed to a dialogue exit have come out of the polls strengthened, but, at the same time, their room for maneuver is limited. Those of Esquerra, because although Puigdemont has lost his primacy and his right to open the dance, he still manages certain strings from the emotional back room. Republicans doubt because, historically, Hamlet is installed in Esquerra’s engine room.

Their possible strategy in Madrid has passed the exam, but the marking of the hard line of independence conditions them. And the socialists know that, although they have been successful in Catalonia, they do not have enough allies to turn the page completely and their commitment to dialogue with the independence movement is limited by law. Both the recognition of the right to self-determination and amnesty go beyond their field of negotiation.

In that context, the legislature will be different. The PSC will present Illa to the investiture, in principle, and will exercise a constructive opposition to give the final battle within four years and bet first to recover the Mayor’s Office of Barcelona. Political ambition, outstretched hand and offer of dialogue to President Aragonès. And an active abstention from the PSC should not be ruled out that will allow ERC to navigate with relative stability and reorient the strategic course. The ocean liner begins to make the turn, but it needs coverage and time. The pardons, on the horizon and in the background, are the fuel that the ship requires to leave port and go to sea.