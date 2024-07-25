Hamina | A dispute broke out in the theater that led to the dismissal of the board – the play had to be canceled

Hamina|A smoldering conflict in the theater association led to the failure of the play.

I’m humming The theater has canceled the remaining performances of its summer play due to a dispute in the association that runs the theater.

Having premiered at the end of June Holiday-the last five performances of the play have been cancelled, by the theater Facebook– and Instagram– publications say. The background is the dismissal of the board of the Hamina Theater Association.

They talked about the topic earlier Kymen Sanomat and Over.

According to the theater’s publication, the association held a meeting on Monday, the atmosphere of which “became contentious”.

“The Actors who participated in the ousted government no longer felt that they were welcome in the theatre’s operations,” the announcement continues.

Amateur actor and the former vice-president of the Hamina theater association Jan Mykkänen according to this, it is a longer-simmering dispute between a group of association members and the government.

According to Mykkänen, the whole association has a total of about 150 members, and a “cup group” of more than 20 people turned against the board of the association and convened a meeting, where a motion of no confidence was given to the board and a vote was taken to resign.

Association Act meeting must be held if at least one-tenth of the voting members of the association demand it.

“Personal chemistry weighed more than anything else,” he tells HS.

Mykkänen is one Holiday– about the actors of the play, who decided as a result of the meeting to resign from the association and stop working there, thus also performing in the play.

A new board was formed at the meeting.

The members who opposed the previous government blamed Vice President Mykkäs and the rest of the government for the bad atmosphere.

“I think we have a good atmosphere and spirit of doing things. No one wanted the play to end halfway. “

Self According to Mykkänen, the work group of the play got along with each other and the performances went well. The director of the play Tero Heinämäki feels the same. Heinämäki was hired for the project from outside the association, and he does not have a more detailed understanding of the dispute.

“Starting with the auditions, the project went quite normally, and the performances were done with great flair. I had overheard that there is a division in the association,” he tells HS.

“From my point of view, it’s a shame that the ousted party has felt that they can’t continue the play.”

HS did not reach the new board of the Hamina Theater Association to comment on the dispute.

Holiday– the play is based on the director-writer Risto Jarvan (1934–1977) for the 1976 comedy film of the same name.

Those who bought tickets for canceled performances will get their money back through ticket sales.