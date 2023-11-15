Hamilton in search of the career-long elixir

As all Formula 1 fans know, Lewis Hamilton he is the holder of the historical record of victories in the highest category of motor racing, 103. The opaque form of Mercedes, however, is forcing him to longest fast without successes of his extraordinary career which led him to win the world championship seven times. In fact, Hamilton has not been on the top step of the podium since December 2021 (since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix), i.e. for 43 world championship events.

And the years are also passing for the icon of the Mercedes team, who next January 7th he will cross the finish line of 39 springs: to stay fit you need to work harder and harder on your body and mind. It’s not easy to fight against kids who are 12 (Verstappen) or 16 years (Piastri) younger and to ensure sporting longevity at high levels it is very important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“I have always suffered from alcohol hangovers”

For years Hamilton has decided to embrace the vegan diet and recently has chose to deprive himself of alcoholic beveragesas told in an interview granted to Vogue. All with a view to a rigorous regime aimed at maximizing physical fitness. The British champion said he had started drinking at age 16 and that I have always had difficulty with the after-effects of alcohol: “I suffer for a long time, even for three or four days.”

And he explained: “I’ve always tried to figure out how to get even just 1% more as an athlete. I haven’t drunk alcohol for four months and I don’t know if I’ll go back to drinking. Since I stopped, I feel much better and much clearer. I sleep better and wake up well, even at five in the morning.”

By choosing not to drink the Ferrari Trento on the Formula 1 podium anymore, Hamilton will still be able to drink Almave, the non-alcoholic blue agave brandy ‘signed’ by the Mercedes driver together with the expert Ivan Saldana. The official launch of the product took place on October 26th. It is not a tequila – despite using the same raw materials – due to the absence of the fermentation process that transforms the liquid into alcohol.