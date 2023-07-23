Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will perhaps be remembered as one of the most complicated ever for drivers and teams. The new format with the obligation to use the hard tire in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3 conditioned the entire weekend programme, with most of the drivers who first found themselves in Q1 using the hard compound for the first time, then had to adapt to the different compounds as qualifying progressed. An extremely difficult driving and sensitivity exercise, moreover on a track where the optimal balance is very difficult to find and where, therefore, all the problems of adaptation to the compounds are magnified. In the end, a very tight qualifying for pole position came out, with a super and never tame Lewis Hamilton who found the perfect ride on the right occasion, that is, the one in which Max Verstappen wasn’t perfect either. The result is the 104th pole for the seven-time world champion, a result that ignites hope for a Grand Prix that could become particularly interesting. Third la McLaren by Lando Norris, less than a tenth from Hamilton’s time, confirming that the Woking car is once again a regular presence in the top tiers of the standings. Let’s see the data telemetry lap of the top 3 with a new infographic.



The first sector generally rewards fast cars in the distance and here it is Verstappen who gains something compared to the two rivals, albeit all within the thousandths. Compared to Silverstone, Norris’ McLaren is slightly slower in traction, evidently more at ease in high-speed restarts, where rear aerodynamics have a greater influence, than at low speeds where the prevalence of effects is mechanical. The central sector then sees the first really interesting results. Norris shows the qualities of his renewed MCL60 in the fast curves with very high speeds both in the fantastic turn 4 and in the difficult turn 11. Hamilton records a time just 1 thousandth from Norris, but gaining a lot in the slower corners, such as the chicane 6-7 and the dry turn 9. At Mercedes, a lot of work was done in the low-speed journeys and the setting of the new front suspension that debuted in Monaco starts to work. Not just the car though: looking at the accelerator track we notice a particularly fluid movement of Lewis Hamilton’s pedal for the entire stretch that goes from the exit of turn 7 to the braking at turn 12. A continuous modulation in the sequence of high-speed corners which shows how the British champion is still able to show remarkable talent. In the last sector Max Verstappen forcefully sets the best time, taking advantage of the best tire management of his RB19 which guarantees the Dutch champion greater grip in the extremely difficult turns 13 and 14. Overall, however, for Verstappen, the big problem was not putting together the lap, with a central sector even more than 2 tenths slower than his best performance in that stretch. In the last attempt, Verstappen in fact improved his time on the second part of the track a lot, but suffered in the last stretch, failing to improve his overall time. Finally, it should be noted that Lewis Hamilton was now in the last sector in crisis with the tyreswith the rear offering very little grip, and a desperate run through the last corner and acrobatic attempt to control the car, however, squeezing it to the last drop. Finally, with respect to the summary data, we note that Mercedes and McLaren both have a high-load setting with similar results both in terms of load index and in terms of speed standard deviation, as well as top speed (312 for Norris, 311 for Hamilton). Hamilton is the driver holding the gas wide open for longer, with 65.2% of the lap, compared to 63.4 for Verstappen and 61.6 for Norris. A beautiful coup by the Mercedes driver who, among other things, risks giving a serious blow to the season of his teammate, Russell, who was sensationally eliminated today in Q1.

Ferrari far below its own expectations, obviously wrong

As far as the Maranello team is concerned, performance can only be defined disappointing. Leclerc was also beaten by Zhou with Alfa Romeo (incredible surprise so far of this appointment) and Sainz was unable to access Q3. The problem is that there doesn’t seem to be much more available on the SF23. Balancing has appeared a lot moved to the rear compared to free practice, to better control the continuous oversteer from which the riders suffered and to have a better race pace, but beyond this there isn’t a particular error or a clear setting problem. The car has appeared just slowwhich is really concerning given that this track is totally different from Silverstone. Even the race doesn’t bode too well for the redhead, with a fairly slow race pace shown in free practice, aimed at contain the important degradation which is expected. We await the checkered flag to draw conclusions, but it is a little surprising that such a situation arises later Vasseur’s announcements, which he claimed to expect to fight for poleand those of Leclerc, right after the free practice, who spoke of a great result within reach. The impression is that Maranello’s hopes were pinned on great qualifying and careful conduct in the race, on a track where overtaking is in any case difficult, but the reality shown on the track seems to be very far from what the Scuderia engineers envisioned. Among the many things to calibrate in Maranello, the estimate of the level of expected performance of one’s own and that of the opponents seems to be one of the main ones.

The race is expected to be very degraded

The race promises to be really interesting. We will have Hamilton back on pole position and showing a discreet step in simulations, with a W14 that seems to behave well in terms of degradation. Verstappen will certainly not stand idly by, and will try to force himself on theamazing step that the very low degradation of his Red Bull guarantees him. Norris in turn will be the only one with one new medium tyrewhile the race will be very complicated for everyone, probably at least at two stops. There is also great curiosity to see the performance of the Alfa Sauber, also appeared solid on the race pace and not a qualifying meteor, to understand if Zhou and Bottas will be able to keep up with Leclerc. On the other hand, Alonso’s Aston Martin appears increasingly in difficulty. We’ll see what surprises the challenging track in Budapest has in store for us.