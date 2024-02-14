The first images of the Mercedes W15

Hamilton's last dance (in Mercedes).

Third place in the 2022 Constructors' standings; second in 2023, despite Ferrari's comeback attempt, which ultimately finished just three points away from overtaking. 2024 should be the year of the assault on Red Bull for Mercedesbut the conditions for the season were not exciting, with the sensational Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave the team at the end of the season which is about to start, to join Ferrari from 2025.

Russell for the ransom

There newborn W15 it will therefore be the last Mercedes driven by the seven-time world championwho will also team up this year with George Russell. For the former Williams standard bearer, in his third year with the silver arrows, there will be the need to make people forget a disappointing 2023, which ended with just two podiums and only eighth place in the Drivers' standings. The hope of everyone in the Anglo-German team is that the new car has sufficient speed qualities to take a significant step forward. Meanwhile today there will be the first taste of the track, with the shakedown at Silverstone.