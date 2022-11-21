After finishing second among the Constructors at the 2022 World Championship, the Ferrari he didn’t hide that he made some mistakes during the season, which will help Mattia Binotto’s men to come back even stronger in the next championship. In recent weeks there has been much discussion in the media about a possible reshuffling of the Gestione Sportiva cadres at the end of the year, starting right from the team principal, over whom the shadow of Frederic Vasseur, his counterpart at Alfa Romeo Sauber, immediately fell. She intervened on the matter, with a denial TwitterFerrari, which he defined as “baseless” the conjectures on Mattia Binotto’s position in the team. The engineer from Reggio then briefly spoke about these indiscretions on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, guaranteeing that he had spoken to President John Elkann and that he had been reassured by the latter, although he highlighted how “it’s not up to him to decide.”

However, the Maranello team is moving towards the technical sector and the Yas Marina paddock leaked thehires Mercedes mechanic Nathan Divey. It is a significant figure of the Anglo-German team, as he held the role of first mechanic of Nico Rosberg and until yesterday of Lewis Hamilton, for a militancy in the team that has its roots in the distant January 2010. But the British experience in Formula 1 is even earlier, as in 2009 he played the same role at the Brawn GP with Rubens Barrichello; and the job of second mechanic between 2005 and 2009 in the Honda F1 team on Jenson Button’s car.

Divey stood on the podium representing the Mercedes team at Monaco 2016 and at Le Castellet 2019, races won by Hamilton. From next season he will move to Maranello, without however maintaining the status of first mechanic.