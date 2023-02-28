Damon Hill wonders when Hamilton’s Formula 1 career will end, because ‘what keeps him here?’

Good question from the former driver. But he doesn’t know the answer. Actually no one, except Hamilton himself. And he doesn’t really speak clearly about that. Yet more and more people are talking about it. And speaking of…

End of Formula 1 career Hamilton

Hamilton will sit behind the wheel of the Mercedes for the seventeenth (!) season. He doesn’t seem to want to stop and we could see him driving in the top class for a few more years. However, the driver has not yet signed a new contract with the Mercedes Formula 1 team for 2024. Former driver Damon Hill therefore wonders whether it is still smart for Hamilton to sign up. Hill does not know what the Mercedes driver’s motives are to continue even longer.

Hill writes this in his column for The Telegraph. He himself was once the oldest driver on the grid. So he knows from experience what it’s like when all drivers are almost twenty years younger. That’s why he quit, he didn’t want to be that ‘old man’. His father also drove for a long time at the highest level, Hill now writes too long. He doesn’t think Hamilton can’t keep up with the level physically, he is still top fit at the age of 38 and very fast. But still, when you’ve won everything that can be won, why continue?

Eighth title

Nice round number, yes. Also sounds better as a seven-time champion. Many people think this is Hamilton’s goal. Eight titles and then off you go. Or is it the love of the sport and the life that comes with racing? The question is whether next season Hamilton and his team can get podium places and compete for the title. And that would be a shame; a seven-time champion who rides in the middle bracket.

What do you think? Does Lewis Hamilton still have something to look for in Formula 1 or should he keep the honor to himself and not sign a contract before 2024?

