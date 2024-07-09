When Toto Wolff said a month ago that “Hamilton can win the World Championship in Ferrari”, many took him for a madman. Or rather, for the usual politician who makes a nice gesture (nice but sappy) to elegantly end a long love story that was suddenly interrupted.

And yet, after the sensational victory at Silverstone, the theory of the number one Mercedes is taking shape again. And it is no coincidence that Wolff himself immediately said after the British GP “let’s leave a great driver to Ferrari. I am sure that the situation he wanted will materialize there”.

Of course, in fairness, it should also be remembered that, when a month ago Wolff said that Hamilton could win a world championship in red, he also made a good premise: “If Ferrari gives him a competitive car”.

And this, in modern F1, is obvious, we know. But in the driver-car equation before Silverstone, to win with Ferrari the driver element was missing. And the car was there because the direction taken was promising. At the time many had accused Hamilton of being done for, of being beaten too often by Russel. Or, worse, of the fact that, when he would have held the wheel of the Red, he would have been 40 years old.

Now the pilot is there. His experience, his ability to work as a team, his desire for redemption are universally recognized. Everyone now admits that these things can make the difference.

There remains the “car issue”. But it will come, we are sure of that. On the other hand, we cannot forget that Mercedes itself had not even obtained a podium five races ago, and now it has just won two consecutive races, “with the last one deserved – Wolff rightly commented – in which we were the fastest in all conditions”. It is difficult to disagree with him. F1 is fast, even in changes.