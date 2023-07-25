Strong bond

Lewis Hamilton will remain a Mercedes driver for the 2024 season and – almost certainly – even further. No fantasy transfer market, no sensational transfers to Ferrari, no retirement. The seven-times world champion will continue for a few more seasons to hunt for his eighth career title at the wheel of the Brackley black-and-silver arrows. The bond with the brand that helped him become the most successful driver in the history of F1 is too strong. The union with the Stuttgart company, which has accompanied Hamilton throughout his career, is too firm to think of breaking it at the age of forty.

No signature, but the deal is done

There is no official yet on the renewal of the #44 contract, but by now both parties have certified that the agreement has been reached. On the sidelines of the Hungarian weekend in particular the words spoken by Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sports F1. The Viennese manager referred to some kind of real gentlemen’s pact signed with Hamilton, despite the fact that the English champion has not yet signed the contract. However, the relationship between the parties is so solid that – at least for the moment – ​​there is no need to ratify it yet.

Wolff’s words

“The situation is that we have not signed [il contratto] but emotionally we did – declared Wolff – nThis is not a discussion about money at all. It’s about the future, what we want to do, and optimizing everything“. Indiscretions in recent months had speculated that Hamilton wanted more guarantees on the duration of the contract, with at least three seasons insured, and a role as ambassador of the Mercedes brand once his helmet hung up. Mercedes initially appeared to have offered a 1+1 deal.

What duration?

It will be interesting to understand what kind of synthesis the two parts will have arrived at, especially considering i numerous ‘weight’ contracts that will expire in the Circus in the two-year period 2024-2025, starting with those of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Speaking with journalists present in Budapest, Hamilton had declared that he expected an agreement soon, explaining however that he had not been involved in all phases of the process. “I wanted to focus on all the other things that I have at stake. The team worked on it and now there are no more negotiations. It’s just small details.” he has declared.