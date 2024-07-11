by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, the most anticipated victory

Two and a half years after Jeddah 2021, Lewis Hamilton he returned to victory in Formula 1. A success that was as eagerly awaited as water in the desert for the seven-time world champion, but perhaps even more confirmed by the fact that it was not an impromptu first place. The splendid victory at Silverstone is the result of the work of Mercedesthe dawn of a new season for the Brackley team. Which, yes, had also won at the Red Bull Ring with George Russell, but in very fortunate circumstances.

The improvements seen on the W15 since the introduction of the new front wing in Monte Carlo and the subsequent rediscovered balance of the car give Sir Lewis hope. And now the #44 does not want to stop.

Hamilton’s words

“There is still a long way to go. The car is definitely not the fastest on the grid at the moment. I think we are very close and I hope that With the next update we will be in an even stronger position to fight at the top with greater consistency“, these are the words of the British.

Updates

After Silverstone team principal Toto Wolff had also announced updates in Hungary and Belgium. Hamilton will be salivating as he heads to the Hungaroring: after becoming the only driver in history to have won on the same track nine times (Silverstone), he can now match his own record with a sensational double in Hungary, where he has triumphed on eight occasions.