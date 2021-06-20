Lewis Hamilton cherished victory at the French Grand Prix up to one and a half laps from the end of the eighth round of the 2021 F1 World Championship. Then, however, he had to give in to Max Verstappen’s furious comeback, made effective by a much fresher set of tires than that of the 7-time Mercedes champion.

A race, that of Paul Ricard, that Hamilton could have brought home. Verstappen, with the mistake arrived at Turn 1, opened the doors to the top of the race for the Mercedes driver. To ruin everything was the team led by Toto Wolff, author of an initially ambitious strategy that should have led Bottas to overtake Verstappen thanks to an undercut.

This, however, turned into a double-edged sword, which not only allowed Verstappen to stay ahead of the Finn, but also to overtake Hamilton, at that point in disbelief after having led the first part of the race without too many worries.

At the end of the race, Hamilton said he was satisfied with the result. After the evident difficulties of Friday, Lewis takes home a second place with which he limits the damage, not allowing Verstappen to stretch too significantly in the Drivers’ World Championship.

“I have to congratulate Max, because he did a great job today. They went faster on the straight than us and they did it all weekend. Considering the difficulties I have had since Friday, I am very happy with the result I have. got today. I mean, we didn’t win and we were leading the race, but I had no tires left at the end. So yes, unfortunately I lost the first position at the end, but I had a good race, “Lewis said at the end of the race. Grand Prix.

“We have to find more pace, that’s for sure. You can see how much of the gap from Red Bull we took it on the straights. We have to dig deep to understand why that is. Whether it’s power or drag. But we still have a good package. and I’m not so sure how we lost our position today … “.

Hamilton also commented on Mercedes’ choice not to call him back to the pits to make a second pit stop. What Red Bull did instead, allowing Verstappen to have a fresh set of Medium tires that led him to overtake both Black Arrows again, taking home an important victory.

“We didn’t know how powerful the undecut would be today. But what was really surprising is how we finished the front tire at the start. Obviously Red Bull made good strategy and it worked really well.”

“After Max’s first pit stop, it was clear he was in front. At that point the only thing we would have to do was stay out. He would certainly pass me, as he did. Also I wouldn’t have had a chance to pass, because Red Bull is too fast on the straights. So the only option was to stay out for as long as possible and hope that the tires hold up, “concluded Hamilton.