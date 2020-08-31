Legendary racer Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix here on Sunday, which is his 89th career title, by leading from start to finish. He is now two wins behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula-1 record.

World champion Hamilton started at pole position and did not face any problems after that. He beat his Mercedes partner Valtari Bottas by eight seconds while Max Bullsappan of the Red Bulls by 15 seconds.

Daniel Ricardo of Renault took fourth place and also gained extra points due to the fastest lap. This is Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races and led by 47 points over Bottas in the championship.