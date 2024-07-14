Back to the top

945 days after the last time, Lewis Hamilton he returned to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix. He did it at Silverstone, on his home track, and with Peter Bonningtonhis track engineer who faithfully accompanied him in all his seasons at Mercedes, both the ones he dominated and the last ones, in which nothing seemed to go right. It is therefore no coincidence that ‘Bono’ followed the seven-time world champion to the podium in front of an adoring crowd.

The Mercedes engineer then spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports F1trying to analyze what has been a vhistorical history for its pilot and not at all a foregone conclusion after the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had taken the reins of the Grand Prix in the early laps. According to Bonnington, it was precisely the information provided by Hamilton in that difficult phase of the race were then decisive in facilitating the success of Mercedes.

Crucial Feedback and Then “Shut Up”

“Key moment? I think it was the feedback it gave me on where we were in the balance during the initial stintthere [la macchina] it wasn’t great – explained the 49-year-old British engineer – We knew where we needed to correct the car and I think we put it in a really good position for the last stint to allow him to push. We knew the front tyre was going to be weak, so you had to make sure you had enough ‘front’ to protect it and he did a great job“.

In the final laps, understandably, Verstappen’s attempted comeback scared the Silver Arrows’ pit wall, but even in this case there was a single moment in which ‘Bono’ understood that his driver was really about to return to winning ways: “I wouldn’t say there was no doubt. – He admitted – but I know that when the morsel between the teeth…As soon as he told me to shut up, then I knew the game was open“.