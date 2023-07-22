Saturday, July 22, 2023, 5:07 p.m.



Brilliant, the British Lewis Hamilton broke the triumphant streak of the Dutchman Max Verstappen with his Mercedes and confirmed with his first pole position of the season, the 104th of his career, that he is great at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Magnificent final batch since the first three finished in the same tenth, with Verstappen second and Lando Norris who will start from third position. For his part, the Asturian Fernando Alonso will start fifth in the Hungaroring, a circuit that brings back magnificent memories since its debut in the great circus.

Carlos Sainz’s performance was very poor, since the man from Madrid started with high hopes of continuing his growth at the Hungaroring but was left out of the decisive shootout by just two thousandths of a second compared to tenth in Q2. Another disappointment for Ferrari, even though the Monegasque Charles Leclerc overcame that sieve to be in the end. Together with Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, Lancce Stroll and Pierre Gasly fell in that round.