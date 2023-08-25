Perky return

Third in FP1, fourth in FP2 and overall very satisfied with the performance of his W14. The one who came back from vacation to get back in the car this weekend is a Lewis Hamilton motivated and decidedly happy with the car made available to him by Mercedes. On the Zandvoort track, the home race of his historic rival Max Verstappen, the seven-time world champion and the black-silver Arrows seemed particularly at ease. Even our Federico Albano, in his analysis, confirmed how the Brackley team enters the track this weekend from second force.

“It was a great day for me. This morning I woke up excited to get back in the car and from the first lap I felt like I had a good starting point to work from“, declared at the end of the day a Hamilton who hadn’t seemed so satisfied after Friday’s session for some time. The feeling is that the Stevenage veteran, who once again appeared decidedly more on the ball than his teammate George Russell, will be able to play the role of anti-Verstappen with his compatriot Lando Norris, surprisingly first at the end of PL2.

Great expectations

“The first practice session was generally good. We’ve made some changes for PL2 and I’m not sure if we’ve made any progress or not, so we’ll be taking a deep dive tonight to investigate. In general, the car seems more competitive here, so we want to keep this result and see if we can achieve more for tomorrowHamilton added. Verstappen’s ‘den’ already last year seemed favorable to the characteristics of Hamilton and Mercedes. The #44 had led the race for 14 laps, remaining in contention for the win for a long time before the introduction of the Safety Car and the Mercedes strategy penalized him.

To imagine that a possible victory on Sunday afternoon, moreover in front of all the Verstappen fans, is perhaps too much. Hamilton might though certainly aim to return to the podium, perhaps snatching third place in the championship standings from Fernando Alonso. The Asturian, only tenth at the end of FP2, in fact has only one point of margin in the standings over his ex-mate.