On the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the sudden announcement of the retirement of Sebastian Vettel inevitably sparked a lot of discussions within the paddock, with most of them tied to the names of potential replacements for the German starting next season. However, already at the beginning of the following week, these topics were then definitively extinguished with the second official market news, which involved precisely theAston Martin: next season, in fact, it will be Fernando Alonso to occupy the seat vacated by Vettel, with the signature of a multi-year contract which automatically resolved another doubt that persisted before the exclamation point about Vettel’s career.

Alonso, who turned 41 in Hungary, had declared his desire to remain in Formula 1 for a few more years, even though he had not yet reached an agreement either with Alpine or, as it later happened, with Aston Martin. At present, therefore, the dual world champion is certain that he can continue his adventure in the Circus with the Silverstone team, thus leaving one last uncertainty about the continuation of the career of another great protagonist of today’s F1: Lewis Hamilton.

On the Englishman, seven times world champion and class of 1985, other market rumors had opened since the beginning of this world championship, made even stronger by a performance lower than Mercedes expectations. Specifically, these rumors would have wanted a not remote departure of Hamilton from F1. A hypothesis totally denied by the British driver over the Hungarian weekend. As he himself admitted in an interview with Evening Standardthe number 44 has made it clear not only that he wants to continue, but also that he is considering retiring at a time when Alonso will have already hung up his helmet: “Before we know it – he has declared – Fernando will no longer be there. Who will be there next? I will be the oldest, I believe. At the moment I’m just thinking about how to improve this car, and what the next step will be to get back to winning with this team, as well as the future project to win another world championship ”.