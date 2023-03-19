Lewis Hamilton, where are you?

After ending 2022 without even a win and a pole position for the first time in his extraordinary career, Lewis Hamilton he had said in winter that he trusted the Mercedes engineers, hoping to be able to fight again for the leading positions in 2023. After one race and two qualifying sessions, the Silver Arrows have already waved the white flag, with Toto Wolff having no hesitant to label the aerodynamic concept of the car as wrong and George Russell who admitted that Red Bull is so superior that it can win all 23 races on the calendar.

In addition to the obvious W14 difficultythere is a Hamilton to register undertone, unable to precede the young teammate both in the qualifications of Sakhir and in those of Gedda. A result that should certainly be underlined, given that the seven-time world champion has always made flying laps one of his fortes, as evidenced by the record number of 103 pole starts. If in Bahrain a separate Hamilton from Russell there was only one position and just 44 thousandths, in Saudi Arabia the gap between the two widened to four positions (Lewis 7th and George 3rd) and 366 thousandths.

Hamilton and the W14, the spark didn’t strike

The Mercedes driver made no excuses and sincerely admitted that he was unable to exploit the W14 like his teammate: “I simply struggled to extract performance from the car. George has done a great job, he’s on the second row so obviously the car works. I don’t feel connected to this car. No matter what I do or what I change, I can’t find the trust.”

Also Toto Wolff, team principal of the team, spoke about the difficult moment of his champion: “Lewis and George are different drivers and require a car with certain behaviors to go fast. Lewis has not yet had the right feeling with the car that would allow him to push to the limit. If you don’t have that confidence, you can’t be fast in the corners, and that’s just what happened and you can see it from the first sector.”