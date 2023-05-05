Hamilton’s future

Despite the speculation that has come out from many quarters regarding his stay in the Circus, Lewis Hamilton has reiterated that he wants to stay in Formula 1 and go in search of that eighth crown that would make him unique in history. To realize his dream, however, the British must hurry, because his identity card marks 38 years. The seasons pass and Mercedes remains an uncompetitive car for the top: yet, it is Hamilton’s only option to win his eighth title.

Hamilton’s words

“I’m not planning on stopping anytime soon. I’m not at the end of my career, I’m not even in the waning phase. I’m at my peak. It all depends on how hard I want to work to keep myself in the prime of my career, in terms of physical and mental ability“, said the British a ESPN. “If you look at LeBron James or Tom Brady, they have shown that you can continue to be at the top as long as you have the will to commit energy and time. Right now I’m not going to change, just to increase the commitment and improve even more. I am very motivated“.

Hamilton’s options

Hamilton doesn’t have many alternatives. In theory, he either retires or stays with Mercedes. Having reaffirmed his interest in staying in Formula 1, the only viable option – if he wants to remain competitive – is the Brackley team.

The chances of Hamilton moving to another team are very remote and would only come about due to a break with Mercedes that is currently unpredictable. A driver like Sir Lewis moves if he has the basis to win: excluding the option Red Bull for obvious reasons, Ferrari And Aston Martin at the moment they would envisage a technical situation equal to or worse than the current one. Might as well stay with Mercedes, admitted and not granted that in Brackley they want to continue to cover a class of 1985 with gold which, however phenomenal, does not have many years of career ahead of it.