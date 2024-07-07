Union Jack protagonist

From next year the Formula 1 starting grid will be even more one British colony. Beyond Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris in fact, the Circus will also welcome the very young Ollie Bearmanwho after making his debut this year in the Saudi Arabia GP as a replacement for Carlos Sainz will be next year owner at Haas.

The newcomer has already made it clear, however, that given his very close ties with Maranello – having grown up in the Ferrari Driver Academy – his long-term dream is to win races and titles with the Prancing Horse team. The very team that Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion and F1 veteran, will join next year.

The young and the veteran

It is therefore normal to imagine, given the circumstances, that the English press is already dreaming, with a view to the future, of a possible handover between the two. For the moment Hamilton has guaranteed his support to the new arrival in the Circus, should Bearman ask him for help: “Take Bearman under my wing? No, I haven’t been asked and I haven’t even thought about it. I don’t think he needs it.”.

“I think he’s a pretty smart guy. – added Hamilton, who had already been the first to congratulate the 2005 class debutant in Jeddah at the end of the race – of course, being one of the older pilots, my door is always open if anyone needs advice or a question. He did a phenomenal job at the beginning of the year – he concluded – He’s a brilliant young talent and I think it’s fantastic that the UK is producing so many talented young drivers.“.