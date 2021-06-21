The second place in the French Grand Prix allowed Lewis Hamilton to return to the podium, after the totally forgettable parenthesis of the two races in Monte-Carlo and Baku. The Mercedes Englishman drove perfectly at Paul Ricard, but this was not enough for him to prune the full haul at home. The success of Max Verstappen also made him slide to -12 from the top of the world rankings. More than on the ranking, however, Hamilton’s attention was focused on performance of his W12. In addition to a deficient strategy, in fact, Mercedes seemed to suffer from the higher top speed of Red Bull.

Mercedes, strategic regret

“We lose three and a half tenths only on the straight – Hamilton commented after the race to the official Formula 1 channel – you saw how he passed me on the straight. There was nothing I could do to keep him behind “. During the post-race press conference, the seven-time world champion highlighted how Red Bull’s speed could represent a serious problem for Mercedes even in the two races scheduled in Austria. Track – numbers in hand – which has already smiled at Verstappen several times in the past.

Horner: “We didn’t want another Barcelona”

“It is a track where power counts – Hamilton explained – it has those long straights, so we might see something similar as far as the straight speed of the Red Bull is concerned. But we have three days to see if we can make some adjustments. If we can maximize everything, then maybe we can give them a hard time “. The Mercedes champion, however, did not appear too depressed for the defeat he suffered at Le Castellet: “It wasn’t shocking – concluded Hamitlon – we did a great job. It just didn’t work. Obviously there are some things we could have done slightly better. Overall, however, they were faster than us all weekend. This is a true representation of the rhythm they have “.