Hamilton and Mercedes still together

A few hours before the official start of the weekend valid for the Italian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have definitively closed a parenthesis that seemed to continue for some time: after the numerous rumors that seemed to lead the seven-time world champion to Ferrari in place of Charles Leclerc, which then subsided with the continuation of the championship, there still remained many doubts about the contract renewal of the British with the Brackley team, which however was made official this afternoon. In fact, the #44 will remain with the Anglo-German house not only next season, but also in the 2025thus remaining in Formula 1 until the age of 40: “I am very happy with my renewal with Mercedes – he commented during the pre-GP press conference – they have supported me since i was 13 and we still have work to do together. I’ve never had any doubts about wanting to renew with them despite the tough times. The goal for the next few years? Fixing it is simple, reaching it is not. I think Mercedes has shown everyone this year that we are getting back on the right track.”

World Goals

With the official continuation of Hamilton in Mercedes, the Briton will keep Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington as his track engineer for the next two years, with the main intention of being able to return to the fight for the championship victory. If this were to happen, the Englishman would set a new record for solo world championship victories, surpassing Michael Schumacher: “We have to get back to the top with Mercedes e win another world title – It reaffirmed – we want to become the most successful team in history, and from the work I see we are carrying out away from the spotlight I am convinced of it. It will take time, but we will succeed. I didn’t think I would run until this age, that I would physically feel this way and still love what I do. I love racing with my friends, with Bono and with the whole team, to achieve that dream. Bono will continue to work with me and I’m happy about it. He is the track engineer with whom I have worked the most, and here too we will set a small record ”.

The relationship with Monza

Limited to this weekend’s commitment a MonzaHamilton did not want to remember what happened in Temple of Speed between him and Verstappen In the 2021, when the two drivers met at the Prima Variante opening the door to victory for Daniel Ricciardo. In fact, the main objective of the 38-year-old remains only one, underlined in the press room of a circuit now seen with different eyes: “It used to be that it wasn’t easy to come to Monza, because the relationship with the fans was difficult – He admitted – we had to avoid wearing team shirts to not be recognized. Now everything is different and the welcome is wonderful. I love Italian food and the passion for Ferrari. Limited to 2021, I’m not a vengeful person. That’s the past. The only thing we can do is work hard to win more titles. Fans want to see hard-fought racing. This regulation has not produced all the results expected from this point of view. I don’t hope to see Mercedes or Ferrari dominate for ten years, but hard-fought races. I hope that from 2024 we will be competitive again, but if we don’t succeed we will fight to win in 2025. It’s only a matter of time, and I am deeply convinced of it. With James Volwes we have worked very well at Mercedes helping to lay the foundations of our successes, and we are seeing how well he is doing at Williams ”.