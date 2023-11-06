From rags to riches

A year ago the Mercedes celebrated the first and only victory of his season with George Russell in Brazilian Grand Prix, visibly emotional on the podium for his first career success. Today, however, the same Interlagos circuit reserved unpleasant surprises for the Brackley team and for the British driver himself, forced to retire less than 20 laps from the end due to technical problems. Up until that point, the #63’s race pace had effectively collapsed, just like that of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The collapse in the race

The seven-time world champion, who had managed to grab third position at the first start, then lost the podium spot at the second restart, suffering a comeback from the riders behind him and relegating to theeighth final position. A race therefore to forget for Sir Lewis, honorary citizen of Brazil, with the entire team failing to seize the great opportunity to significantly increase its lead over Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings, the latter struggling with Leclerc’s incredible retirement on the reconnaissance lap but ‘recovered’ with Sainz’s 6th place.

Unknown issues

It therefore remains to be understood what was the main reason for a Mercedes in such difficulty at Interlagos, especially on the straights of the circuit named after Carlos Pace. An explanation he failed to provide Sky Sports F1 Hamilton himself, interviewed at the end of the race: “I don’t think we chose the wrong setup, but I can’t pinpoint a specific reason for our problems – he has declared – I just think the machine wasn’t working, and It didn’t work badly. I don’t know what the specific part was, but we lacked downforce and we were slow on the straight. I think I did the best with what I had and the pace we could express today. Surely we were missing half a second or a second on certain lapsso we couldn’t do more.”