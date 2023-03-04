The result of the qualifications

There was great curiosity about the qualifying result of the Bahrain Grand Prix, both for the name of the man who managed to take the first pole of 2023 and for the performances of some teams that were not fully convincing during the pre-season tests. Among these also the Mercedeswith George Russell’s W14 e Lewis Hamilton which, analyzing the official starting grid, does not appear between the first two rows of Sakhir. While Russell did not go beyond sixth position, behind an aggressive Fernando Alonso, the seven-time world champion went slightly worse, only seventh.

Negatives, but not too much

Not entirely positive comments were therefore expected from the number 44, which actually reached the microphones of Sky Sports F1 right after Q3. Despite this, the Briton also underlined other aspects that are not extremely negative, and which bode well for tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 16:00 Italian time: “Probably I expected a worse result than this – commented – we are not fighting for victory, but we are not the last either. We are in the top-10, and that’s good. In the tests we didn’t have a good race pace, on the contrary, with this car we seemed to have lost it compared to last year, and we’ll find out tomorrow”.

The hopes of the eve

Additionally, Hamilton did not indicate what the exact final result for the race might be, although he hopes to battle with a particular team: “Hopefully we can fight with the pack around us, so with Aston Martin, but hopefully also with Ferrari“.