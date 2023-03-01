Mercedes, for Hamilton and Russell tests such and such

There was much anticipation for the new W14, the newborn in the Mercedes house. The starting point is undoubtedly better than that of the W13, which forced the Brackley team to give up the title from the start and make a run-up season. However, Mercedes not only had to improve, they had to do it more than Red Bull and Ferrari. And instead the tests in Bahrain seem to suggest the opposite. Whoever designed the new car speaks of a half-second gap from the RB19, which means resigning himself to a third force role at least at the start of the championship.

Uphill start

Lewis Hamilton explained his team’s difficulties at the start of the season, but the seven-times world champion has total faith in Mercedes: “The days of the tests were interesting. It’s never easy. The thing that struck me the most is how this is my 11th year with Mercedes and everyone has come in with the same mentality, working hard. We realize we have a mountain to climb, but nobody cares. Everyone has kept their heads down, I’m really proud of that and I know everyone at the factory will go through all this data and get on with work“.